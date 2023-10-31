Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.15. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 710,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 602,451 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Avid Technology by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 630,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Avid Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

