Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,695 shares of company stock worth $5,453,840. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuvalent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuvalent by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Stories

