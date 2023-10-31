Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $173.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.41 and its 200 day moving average is $167.31.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.