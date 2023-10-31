Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $446.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

