MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLNK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MeridianLink

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,167,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 253,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 321,385 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.