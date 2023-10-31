Brokerages Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $58.33

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $555.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

