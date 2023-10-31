Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE FNV opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,821,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

