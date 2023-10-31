Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $30.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,477,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,163,000 after acquiring an additional 802,257 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,899,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,826,000 after acquiring an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,543 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

