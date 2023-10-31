Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $52.44

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XENE

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.