Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Ashland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ashland

Insider Transactions at Ashland

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 33.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.