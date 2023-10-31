Brokerages Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Target Price at $42.00

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New York Times by 9.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 841,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

