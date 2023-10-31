First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $1,608.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,608.33.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,388.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,354.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,295.92. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 165.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

