Needham & Company LLC Trims SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price to $62.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

