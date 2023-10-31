Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centerspace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Centerspace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

