Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 219.17

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 224 ($2.73).

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get M&G alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on M&G

M&G Trading Up 1.4 %

M&G Cuts Dividend

M&G stock opened at GBX 199.75 ($2.43) on Tuesday. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.35 ($2.05) and a one year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.80). The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,094.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11,111.11%.

About M&G

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.