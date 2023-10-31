Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,428.25 ($29.55).

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($23.28) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 1,826 ($22.22) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,858.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,064.97. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,766 ($21.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,750 ($33.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -361.45, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,586.35%.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

