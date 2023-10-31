Brokerages Set Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target at $21.20

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

OLMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $13.68.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,008,714 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,563.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

