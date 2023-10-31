Reviewing Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) & Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Gogo has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 38.08% -124.37% 12.84% Globalstar -112.72% -76.89% -25.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

66.9% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Gogo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gogo and Globalstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $404.07 million 3.40 $92.06 million $1.18 9.04 Globalstar $148.50 million 16.61 -$256.92 million ($0.11) -12.45

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gogo and Globalstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo presently has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 65.18%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Globalstar.

Summary

Gogo beats Globalstar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. The company also offers interconnected voice over Internet protocol, and in-flight entertainment services; and voice and data services. In addition, its portfolio comprises of in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, engineering, and design and development services; and production operations functions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications. It also provides one-way or two-way communications and data transmissions using mobile devices, including the SPOT family of products, such as SPOT X, SPOT Gen4, and SPOT Trace that transmit messages and the location of the device; commercial Internet of Things transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets; small satellite transmitter modules, such as the STX-3, ST-150 and ST100, and chips that enable an integrator's products to access company's network; and engineering and other communication services using MSS and terrestrial spectrum licenses, as well as undertakes installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products through retailers, sales force, and e-commerce website. Globalstar, Inc. serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

