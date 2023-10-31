Analyzing Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) and Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry Global Group and Vidrala’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $14.50 billion 0.45 $766.00 million $5.30 10.38 Vidrala N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vidrala.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 5.05% 27.67% 5.46% Vidrala N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Berry Global Group and Vidrala’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.3% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Berry Global Group and Vidrala, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Vidrala 0 2 0 0 2.00

Berry Global Group currently has a consensus price target of $71.85, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. Given Berry Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Vidrala.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Vidrala on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment provides containers and pails, foodservice products, closures and overcaps, bottles and prescription vials, and tubes. The Engineered Materials segment offers stretch and shrink, converter, food and consumer, and agriculture films, as well as institutional can liners and retail bags. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment provides healthcare, hygiene, specialties, and tapes. Berry Global Group, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force of professionals and distributors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

About Vidrala

(Get Free Report)

Vidrala, S.A., a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. It provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages. The company also offers packaging services, such as logistic solutions and beverage filling. Vidrala, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Laudio/Llodio, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.