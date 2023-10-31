Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.