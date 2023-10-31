Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at UBS Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Shares of JNPR opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $764,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.