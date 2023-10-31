Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

