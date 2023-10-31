NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

NRDS stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,055.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 23,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,593.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $18,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $10,866,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 570,203 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in NerdWallet by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,594,000 after acquiring an additional 501,314 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

