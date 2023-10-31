Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $33.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

