Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $16.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RF. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

