Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.27.

Roblox Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Roblox by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Roblox by 55.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

