Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $333.69.

Shares of SAM opened at $333.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $420.83.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 302.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

