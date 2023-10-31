PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $25.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.07.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.51. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.