Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Lowered to $81.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

