Piper Sandler Increases Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Price Target to $23.00

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFST. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

BFST opened at $19.51 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,449.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,232.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,449.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

