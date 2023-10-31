Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.