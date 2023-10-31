Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $160.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.