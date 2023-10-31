Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.45 on Friday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

