Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

ENZ stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $38,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

