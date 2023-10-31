Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,330.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,909.30 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,876.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,961.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

