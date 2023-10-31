SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.95.

SLM opened at $13.16 on Friday. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in SLM by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

