Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.46.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Trading Up 2.4 %

MO stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.