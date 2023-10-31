Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Shares of STX opened at $68.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $74.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,651. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

