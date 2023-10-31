Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEM opened at $38.70 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,274,248. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 28.8% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 23.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Newmont by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 35,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.