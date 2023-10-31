Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Barclays decreased their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.27.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.74 on Friday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,977 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

