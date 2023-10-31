Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.38.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

