Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of PDS opened at $58.23 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

