M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

MTB stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

