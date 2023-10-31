Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $75.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

