Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,936,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

