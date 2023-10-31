StockNews.com Upgrades Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Escalade in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Escalade Stock Performance

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Escalade has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $233.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Escalade during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Escalade during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Stories

