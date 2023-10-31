Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

EGBN opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $49.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

In related news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $151,835.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $13,538,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 292,648 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 932.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 210,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

