Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $200.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGN. HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $186.74 on Friday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

