Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $848.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $841.25 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $441.36 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The company has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $856.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.