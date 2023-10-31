Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.47.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 124,792 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 607,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.